Well above-average temperatures will continue into this week

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front moved through yesterday and brought some much needed relief to the area. Temperatures in some places are almost 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. Unfortunately, Fall is not quite here yet in terms of the temperatures this week. Tonight we will be getting down into the 40s across southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 44; High: 79;

We are seeing some haze in the Pikes Peak region due to wildfires in some surrounding states. Air quality levels are still good, and there isn't anything to be concerned about. Tonight's lows will get down into the mid 40s, and we will be staying calm and clear. For tomorrow, we will be much warmer than today with temperatures getting into the upper 70s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 42; High: 84;

Pueblo won't get a break from the heat quite yet with temperatures tomorrow getting into the mid 80s. The average for Pueblo this time of year is 74 degrees, so we are about 10 degrees above average. Temperatures will stay steady throughout this upcoming week.

Canon City forecast: Low: 51; High: 82;

Canon city's lows tonight will get down into the lower 50s. This is one of the only places tonight that will only get down into the 50s. As for tomorrow, temperatures will be back into the 80s. Going into this week, we will continue to stay dry and temperatures will remain steady.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 39; High: 69;

Woodland Park's lows tonight will get down into the upper 30s. We will likely continue with these temperatures throughout the majority of the week. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 60s, but going into this week we will mostly be in the 70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 45; High: 74;

Low's tonight for the Tri-Lakes area will get into the mid-40s. Highs will be back in the mid 70s for tomorrow. That elevation is what is helping to keep us on the "cooler" side tomorrow. Everyone else looks to get into the 80s. Temperatures will remain steady going into this upcoming week.

Plains forecast: Low: Lower 40s; High: Mid 80s;

The plains will likely continue to stay dry going into this week. Temperatures will continue to be well above average for this time of year. As for tomorrow, temperatures will be in the mid-80s across the plains. Lows tonight will be in the 40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 47/49; High: 77/80;

Temperatures tonight will get down into the upper 40s. Walsenburg will be a few degrees cooler than Trinidad. Highs tomorrow will get up into the upper 70s/ lower 80s. These temperatures will likely stay consistent going into this work week.

Mountains forecast: Low: Lower 40s; High: Mid 70s;

The mountains are staying steady in terms of their temperatures. Alamosa has broken their daily high 6 days in a row now, and they will likely tie it again today. Mid-70s are expected to start out your week along with mostly clear conditions.

Extended outlook forecast:

This stubborn high-pressure system will likely rebuild again this week, which will continue to give us above-average temperatures. There are a couple of different reasons why we are seeing this high-pressure system stick around. We haven't had another system move through to help push out this warm air. Even with cold fronts moving through, they aren't strong enough to overcome this system.

As for this upcoming week, temperatures shouldn't fluctuate as much. Most of us will be right on the line between 70s and 80s. We could be looking at a potential cool down this weekend, but this could change by the time we get there.

