Weekend warm-up continues Sunday

After a freezing start to Saturday across Southern Colorado, we are in the midst of a weekend warm-up under clear skies with highs climbing into the 70s. Tonight will be chilly, but noticeably warmer than Friday night into early Saturday.

An even warmer day Sunday, with more cloud cover and chances for a few weak mountain showers, especially late.

Colorado Springs Forecast: High: 75; Low: 47

Mostly sunny with a few more clouds building in. Slightly warmer, climbing into the mid-70s.

Pueblo Forecast: High: 79; Low: 42

Chilly start before another warm day. Temps climbing into the upper-70s.

Canon City Forecast: High: 79; Low: 50

A few clouds and warming up again. Afternoon high approaching 80 degrees.

Woodland Park Forecast: High: 64; Low: 38

Chilly start, then mostly sunny and mild.

Extended forecast: Staying mostly warm and quiet into early next week, though a weak system will knock Monday’s highs down a few degrees. A more potent system arrives mid-week, bringing better chances for cooler temperatures and mountain rain and snow.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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