Winds across parts of Colorado got over 100mph on Saturday

Winds across Colorado on Saturday were very strong with some areas getting over 100mph. Most of these reports came out of the mountains, and a few ski resorts received strong winds too.

Winter Park had a gust at 4:20 A.M. at 104mph. Breckenridge also has some strong winds and reported a gust of 98 mph.

Winds like this can be dangerous for skiers, but even at the lower elevations strong winds were an issue.

Southern Colorado reported winds between 60-75mph. Take a look below at some of the reports across the area.

Location: Reports: Winter Park 104 mph Breckenridge (Peak 8) 98 mph Brainard Lake 92 mph Copper Mountain 86 mph Weston 75 mph Steamboat Springs 73 mph Cascade 72 mph La Veta 66 mph Swissvale 63 mph

