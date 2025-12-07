Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Winds across parts of Colorado got over 100mph on Saturday

December 6, 2025
Winds across Colorado on Saturday were very strong with some areas getting over 100mph. Most of these reports came out of the mountains, and a few ski resorts received strong winds too.

Winter Park had a gust at 4:20 A.M. at 104mph. Breckenridge also has some strong winds and reported a gust of 98 mph.

Winds like this can be dangerous for skiers, but even at the lower elevations strong winds were an issue.

Southern Colorado reported winds between 60-75mph. Take a look below at some of the reports across the area.

Location:Reports:
Winter Park104 mph
Breckenridge (Peak 8)98 mph
Brainard Lake92 mph
Copper Mountain86 mph
Weston75 mph
Steamboat Springs73 mph
Cascade72 mph
La Veta66 mph
Swissvale63 mph

