Will these warm temperatures last throughout the rest of January?

COLORADO (KOAA) — We have had a warm start to the year with highs running about 25 degrees above normal. Many have noticed the heat and the biggest question that's on everyone's mind is "When will winter arrive?"

The Climate Prediction Center's outlook shows us likely continuing with these above average temperatures for the rest of January. The average high for Colorado Springs is 44 degrees at the start of the month. For Pueblo it's 47 degrees.

News 5 Climate Prediction Center's January Temperature Outlook

The CPC also has the dry conditions likely continuing. The greatest chance for this is out west, closer to Utah.

News 5 Climate Prediction Center's January Precipitation Outlook

With this next system arriving on Thursday, there is still a chance for some much needed moisture.

