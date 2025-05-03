Widespread rain will bring a flooding risk early next week: Here are some reminders

Flash flooding is a rapid rise of water along a stream or low lying urban area. Many people do not realize the power of water and what it takes to sweep you or your car away. It can turn a familiar street into a dangerous trap within minutes. It only takes 6 inches of moving water to sweep someone off of their feet and 12 inches to sweep away a car.

These floods can develop within minutes or hours depending on topography, duration of the rain, and if the ground has already absorbed water from previous storms. If a flood watch has been issued for your area, this means that conditions are favorable for flooding, and it's best to be prepared ahead of time. If a flood warning has been issued, this is when it is time to take action. Flash flooding is imminent or already happening.

If you are outside and a flood warning has been issued, you need to seek shelter immediately. If there is no shelter around, try to get to higher ground. Avoid traveling if possible, and do not drive through flooded roadways. The water may appear to be shallow, but it can be deeper than you think.

____

