Why the Aspen Acres Fire is at a higher risk for flash flooding

BEULAH, Colo. (KOAA) — Flash flooding is possible in the Aspen Acres Fire burn area over the next few days, even from brief thunderstorms. Even a brief thunderstorm can cause enough rainfall to trigger flooding, and the risk will continue over the next few days.

The Waldo Canyon Fire, which burned in 2012, had very similar conditions. After a period of heavy rain, that area experienced flash flooding.

Several factors contribute to flash flooding, including how steep the terrain is, how much rain falls in a period of time, and how severe the fire was.

There are a couple of reasons that we see this happen. The top layer of soil becomes hydrophobic, or water repellent. Any rain that falls will cause that layer to become unstable and move. This can cause mudslides and debris flows made up of ash, burnt vegetation, and leftover soil. This can create issues even years after the fire has burned, and it will take some time for the area to recover.

A flash flood watch has been issued for Thursday until 8PM.

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