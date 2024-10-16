Where are these fall temperatures? Our First Alert 5 Weather Team breaks it down

SOUTHERN COLORADO — We have had a warm start to the month of October with well above average temperatures. Usually in October, the average temperature around this time is 67 degrees. Pueblo averages around 69 degrees. When we look at the past couple of weeks, most of these days we have seen highs in the 80s.

News 5 Colorado Springs and Pueblo are about 11 degrees above average for this time of year.

Looking ahead at the rest of the month, temperatures are likely to stay above average. This doesn't mean that we won't get cooler temperatures. This means that we are most likely going to see temperatures above that 67 (Colorado Springs) and 69 (Pueblo) degree average.

However, looking at the end of this week we could get a potent cold front moving through. This would drop the highs over the weekend into the upper 50s for both the Springs and Pueblo.

News 5 Above average temperatures are likely to persist in the far eastern side of the state

Looking at the weather models for the next few weeks a couple of them have more consistent temperatures that will be closer to the average. As of right now, they are showing more 60s and 70s for highs in the forecast. This doesn't mean anything is set in stone, and this is where meteorologists have to come in and determine how accurate these models are. That being said, we wouldn't be surprised to see more of these temperatures come into play.

____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.