What is the UV Index?

The sunshine may look inviting, especially with warm and dry conditions, but there is an invisible threat that could harm your health.

Ultraviolet Radiation, or UV, is a type of electromagnetic radiation that comes from the sun. This type of radiation is present in sunlight, but cannot be seen.

The UV scale is measured from 0 (low) to 11+ (extreme). A UV reading under 2 is considered generally safe to be outside without any protection. Once we get into the moderate range (3 to 5), this is when sun protection is needed. High levels of UV from 8 to 10 require more serious protection like stronger sunscreen and protective clothing. Very high and extreme levels of UV radiation can cause the skin to burn within minutes. This is when it is crucial to use protection.

Here in Colorado, the higher elevation allows for higher levels of UV radiation. There is not as much atmosphere above us to help filter out the radiation which is why we are more likely to see very high to extreme levels.

