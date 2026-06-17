What Is the Heat Island Affect and How Does It Affect Our Temperatures?

It was a scorcher across Colorado today with highs well into the 90s and some areas even into the triple digits. This was due to a high-pressure system sitting over the region. If we look a little more closely though, temperatures were a few degrees warmer in bigger towns and cities. This is due to something called the "Urban Heat Island" or the Heat Island Effect.

News 5 Heat Island Effect

This happens when black top pavement, concrete, and buildings absorb more energy from the sun. These surfaces also hold onto this energy and heat more so than grass and soil.

News 5 Heat Island Effect and Temperatures

Even overnight when the sun sets, these surfaces will still hold onto this heat. Overnight lows for Denver vs surrounding areas will actually be warmer. On a more local note, the southeast side of Colorado Springs has a lot of pavement and concrete. Locals have even been given trees to plant to help combat this.

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