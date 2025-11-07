What is a Red Flag Warning and what do you do when one is issued?

What is a Red Flag Warning?

Red Flag Warnings are issued by the National Weather Service out of Pueblo. In order for these meteorologists to issue one there must be certain criteria that is met.

Strong winds need to be gusting to at least 25mph and last 3 hours. We had gusts well into the mid-30s across I-25.

Low relative humidity values must be 15% or lower. Another check mark for today as humidity values dropped as low as 10% in some areas. So if we are meeting this criteria why did we not have a red flag warning?

The National Weather Service divides up our counties and parts of southern Colorado into zones. Within these zones, only some of that criteria was met which is why we did not have these warnings. Dry vegetation can also lead to a decision to issue these warnings.

Even if we do not have red flag warnings it is important to still use caution when there are elevated fire threats.

What do I do if a Red Flag Warning has been issued for my area?

When a red flag warning is issued you want to avoid any outdoor burning. Things like campfires and outdoor grills should be used on a day when fire danger is not high.

You also want to make sure you secure any flammable materials. Cigarettes shouldn't be thrown out of car windows and should be disposed of properly.

If you are included within a red flag warning, make sure to monitor any alerts. Crucial information, such as evacuation orders, can be issued quickly. Listen to any instructions made by law enforcement.

It is also a good idea to have a plan in place in case of an evacuation. Having a to go bag ready will also be important in an emergency situation.

