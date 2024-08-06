Weather is the unseen influencer on the Olympic games

Many athletes have to not only train to be the best at their sport, but they also have to account for different weather conditions. Indoor and outdoor sports are both affected by these conditions. Temperature, rainfall, humidity, and visibility will influence the outcome of these competitions.

Humidity and temperature can have an effect on all athletes. Marathon runners need to make sure they are drinking a certain amount of water in order to stay hydrated in higher temperatures. Indoor volleyball has to be in a climate controlled arena. When the humidity levels get high outside, you can still sometimes feel that in bigger arenas.

Golf was just added to the Olympics in 2016. These athletes have to make decisions based on wind speed. If the wind is blowing towards them, it can slow the ball down and it won't travel as far. If there was a 10 mile per hour head wind, then it would lose about 20 yards. This is a significant amount for this sport.

