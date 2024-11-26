Traveling for Thanksgiving? Here's a look at the airports with the most delays

The week of Thanksgiving is one of the busiest times of the year to travel. Many get stuck dealing with delayed flights and cancellations. With this incoming winter storm, flights will likely be impacted.

Flights are usually delayed due to snow, strong winds, fog, and thunderstorms. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, 26% of delayed flights from September of 2023 to August of 2024 were due to weather. They also explain that there were 371,553 flights were delayed due to weather. That's equivalent to 28 million minutes in delays.

According to a list from The Weather Channel, the top most delayed airports were Newark Liberty International Airport as well as San Francisco International Airport. Newark's airport has a 2 in 3 chance of a flight getting delayed due to weather. Some of these reasons include thunderstorms and snow.

Denver International Airport cracks into the top 6 on our list. The mountains can cause rough turbulence and officials have to change the runways to counteract this. For DIA, the most common reason for delays are from high winds and snowstorms.

If you plan on traveling this holiday season, be sure to check your flight status regularly and arrive earlier.

