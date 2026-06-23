Tornado spotted near Fowler along with large hail in southeast Colorado Springs

On Tuesday, a singular, powerful thunderstorm produced damaging hail and a tornado in southern Colorado.

At 4:26 PM, a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was moving through Otero, Crowley, and Pueblo counties. About an hour later, a tornado was spotted 1.5 miles west of Fowler.

Alyssa via Facebook

Residents in the area were able to catch a glimpse of it. News5 has not received any reports or damage or injuries from this tornado.

Mariah Martin via Facebook Tornado spotted near Fowler

This storm had a history of producing some very large hail where it originated in El Paso County.

Copious amounts of hail fell from Security-Widefield to Fountain, with hailstones up to 2 inches in diameter.

Aly Evans Hailstones in Security-Widefield Area

The top hail reports from this storm were larger than a lime size.

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