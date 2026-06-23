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Tornado spotted near Fowler along with large hail in southeast Colorado Springs

Tornado spotted near Fowler
Mariah Martin via Facebook
Tornado spotted near Fowler
Tornado spotted near Fowler
Posted

On Tuesday, a singular, powerful thunderstorm produced damaging hail and a tornado in southern Colorado.

At 4:26 PM, a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was moving through Otero, Crowley, and Pueblo counties. About an hour later, a tornado was spotted 1.5 miles west of Fowler.

Tornado spotted in Fowler

Residents in the area were able to catch a glimpse of it. News5 has not received any reports or damage or injuries from this tornado.

Tornado spotted near Fowler
Tornado spotted near Fowler

This storm had a history of producing some very large hail where it originated in El Paso County.

Copious amounts of hail fell from Security-Widefield to Fountain, with hailstones up to 2 inches in diameter.

Hailstones in Security-Widefield Area
Hailstones in Security-Widefield Area

The top hail reports from this storm were larger than a lime size.

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