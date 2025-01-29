The Warm Before the Storm: Why we Often See Warmer Temperatures Ahead of Snow Storms

Monday and Tuesday's temperatures were much closer to the average that we see this time of year. For Colorado Springs, that's around 45 degrees and for Pueblo that's around 49 degrees. The incoming low-pressure system that will be bringing us snow is also helping to give us more seasonable conditions.

News 5 Seasonable temperatures ahead of low-pressure system

This is not uncommon to see temperatures increase before an incoming storm system. The other reason for our warmer temperatures is our jet stream! It flows very similar to a river and in between those "bends" are where our warmer or colder temperatures are.

News 5 Temperatures are near normal due to downsloping winds

With our winds coming directly out of the southwest, these winds are flowing over our mountains. Most of this air is cold which is heavier than warmer air. This cold air will begin to sink and flow down the mountains. This air will then heat up as it gets compressed.

Snow is expected to move in late on Wednesday and last through Thursday. These snow showers will be scattered at times and not everyone will see snow at first. As this system wraps back around, snow chances will pick up for I-25.

