The science behind how rainbows form

Colorado is no stranger to afternoon thunderstorms and once these storms clear out bright, beautiful displays of color take their place. Like the name, rainbows form from rain, but it takes more than water to light up the sky. You need the combination of water, sunlight, and the perfect angle.

The light reflects and bends as it exits. The bending of this light as it exits the water droplet is called refraction. This creates the different colors that we see: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet.

News 5 Light will reflect off off the inside of the raindrop and then bend (refract) as it exits.

Everyone sees a rainbow differently. This is because the colors will only appear at a specific angle directly opposite of the sun. Depending on where you are standing that rainbow is unique to you.

If you want to view a rainbow, you need to make sure that you stand in between the sunlight and the storm. We see a lot of rainbows in Colorado, and a lot of them look much brighter. The thinner air means less light scattering and bolder colors.

News 5 Stand in between the sunlight and the storm.

