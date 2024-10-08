The Pick of the Patch: A Guide to the Best Pumpkin Patches in Southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Orange you glad it's finally fall? It's finally pumpkin pickin' season and we have all of the best pumpkin patches around for you and your family to visit. These local farms have the perfect amount of pumpkin to spice things up!

One thing that is on everyone's mind is where is this fall weather? Well, this weekend might be a good time to get out and enjoy the "cooler" weather.

We have had well above-average temperatures for the start of the Fall season, but what does this mean for the pumpkins?

I spoke to local farmer and owner of Wishing Star Farms, Jason Wood, and he explains that these warmer temperatures aren't affecting the pumpkins. The temperatures become more harmful to the pumpkins when it gets close to the freezing mark.

When looking for the "perfect" pumpkin, he explains that they come in all shapes and sizes. Pick a pumpkin that speaks to you! Wood also explains that the smaller ones will be great for baking, and they have much larger ones for carving. Even if you are looking for different colors they will be great for the front porch.

We could be looking at a potential cool down once we get to the weekend, and this is the only thing that we have been missing to enjoy the season. We will be warmer going into the rest of this week and early weekend. This shouldn't deter you from going to any pumpkin patches because there are plenty of activities for people of all ages.

If you are looking for your closest pumpkin patch here is a list of the different farms across Southern Colorado.

El Paso County:

Wishing Star Farms - Whether you are looking to find a pumpkin, go to the petting zoo, or take a jump on their giant pillow this farm has it all! This family farm has that small town hospitality and loves having people come and visit. There is plenty to do here with the whole family.

They are open Saturdays from 9AM - 5PM and Sundays from 10 AM to 4PM. If you have a large group, you can also book a reservation during the week. This is perfect for any school trips for the kiddos.

Venetucci Farms - If you are looking for some other activities, Venetucci Farms has hay rides, games, and of course pumpkins. They have a wide selection to choose from and the entrance fee is $8 per person.

They will be open until October 27th. Fridays they are open from 9:30AM until 2:30. Saturdays and Sundays will be from 9:30 until 4:00.

Miners' Pumpkin Patch - Located off of North Gate Blvd, this pumpkin patch has history about mining, ranching and the American West. Kids can have fun with face painting, a hay maze, and sack races.

This pumpkin patch is open every Saturday from 9AM to 4PM. You can purchase tickets ahead of time on their website.

Fall Mountain Farm - This farm offers an Autumn Adventure which features their pumpkin patch, food trucks, and hay rides. They are located off of Mt Herman Ln.

Weekends are the best time to go, and they are open weekends (Fri-Sun) from 10AM to 5PM.

Long Neck Pumpkin Farm - This farm is great for younger kids! They have tractor swings, corn boxes, and plenty of areas for them to climb around. For moms, you will have plenty of opportunities to get pictures of your little one!

They are open on weekends from 10AM to 5PM. Reservations are required and you can book this online.

Colorado Pumpkin Patch - The Colorado Pumpkin Patch is located in Monument and was features on the Pioneer Woman's top 25 pumpkin patches in the country. They offer a wide range of activities.

They are open on Tuesdays from 9AM to 1PM, and Wednesdays through Sunday from 9AM to 5PM. This is one of the few pumpkin patches that is open during the week.

Pueblo County:

Pantaleo Farms - They also call themselves "The Great Pumpkin Patch" and they offer a wide selection of produce. If you are still in the chili spirit, you can get a bundle while you pick out your pumpkin. They will even roast your peppers in some garlic.

Their hours vary each weekend and you can find these times on their Facebook page.

Harvest Days - You can get any sized pumpkin included with you $15 admission. You can also enjoy their corn maze, hay ride, and petting zoo while you visit. This authentic pumpkin patch allows you to pick your pumpkin right off the vine. They are located off of US Hwy 50.

They operate during the weekends and their hours are Friday and Saturday from 11AM to 9PM. Sundays they will be open from 11AM to 6PM.

DiSanti Farms - This family has been running this farm since the 1890s. You can bring your whole family out to find that pumpkin you have been looking for and pay on your way out. They are open daily from 8AM to 6PM.

Fremont County:

Diana's Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze - This is another family owned and operated farm located in Canon City, CO. They change up their corn maze so you can get a new challenge every year. Climbing ropes, duck races, and of course their pumpkin patch is all available here! They even have a "Wizard of Oz" themed corn maze this year to celebrate 85 years of this film.

They offer military discounts as well as customer appreciation days. They are open Fridays and Saturdays from 10AM to 9PM. Sunday's hours are from 9AM to 6PM.

Pop's Pumpkin Patch - If you want something a little more spooky, you can head on over to Pop's Pumpkin Patch. Take a tractor ride through their "spooky forest" or roast some marshmallows on their fire pits. This patch is sure to get you into the Halloween spirit.

Located in Penrose, CO they are open on Saturdays from 10AM to 7PM and Sundays from 10AM to 6PM.

Colon Orchards - Colon Orchards has a passion for their farm and family. They grow their own pumpkins and other produce. This family was born and raised in Canon City and they pride themselves on this. You can come out and visit their corn maze and pumpkin patch for a gourd-geous afternoon!

They are located off of Grandview Avenue in Canon City. They are open daily from 9AM to 6PM.

If you live in Teller County, the closest pumpkin patches will be in El Paso county. The quickest drive will be just under an hour away and this would be for Longneck Pumpkin Farm and Fall Mountain Farm.

No matter which pumpkin patch you visit, you are sure to have an unbe-leaf-able time! Be sure to send us pictures from your fall adventures to weather@koaa.com!

