The First 80 and Potentially 90 Degree Day Will Arrive Early This Year

Even though the week started off snowy and cold, warm temperatures will be back in the forecast this week. A dominant ridge of high pressure will cook the western half of the United States throughout the week.

This pattern is much more typical during the summer months rather than Winter or Spring. In fact, March is considered Colorado's snowiest month thanks to low pressure systems that track across the region.

Last year, Colorado Springs didn't receive their first 80 degree day until April 12th. For Pueblo the first 80 degree day was earlier on March 24th. This is not completely out of the ordinary for Pueblo.

Our current forecast has Pueblo potentially getting into the 90s over the weekend. If Pueblo were to hit this, it would be the earliest 90 degree day on record.

It's important that if you have any outdoor activities to drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen.

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