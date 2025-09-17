The difference between a frost advisory and a freeze warning

The National Weather Service, located in Pueblo, made some changes to the cold alerts last year. In the past we have had a Frost Advisory, Freeze Warning, and Hard Freeze Warning. This year, you will not see that Hard Freeze Warning.

Frost Advisory

This past weekend, the San Luis Valley saw the first frost advisory of the season. The NWS will issue this when temperatures are between 36 and 33 degrees, or when frost is expected early in the season. This is mainly for people to protect their more sensitive plants such as flowers.

Freeze Warning

When a freeze warning is issued, temperatures will drop below 32 degrees. This signals the end of the growing season. The air temperature within the plant will freeze the plant cells, and eventually kill the plant.

If you see a frost advisory, it is good to take some extra precautions like checking the forecast, covering exposed and sensitive plants, or bringing them indoors.

