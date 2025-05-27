Summer Sizzle: A look into the summer temperature outlook

The Climate Prediction Center has released their three month outlook for the upcoming summer months. This includes June through August. We are likely going to have above average temperatures across much of the state, but there is a higher chance for this further west.

Usually in Summer, Colorado Springs will start off with averages in the lower 80s. 90 degree averages are rare for the Springs due to the elevation. It's even more rare to see triple digit days. For Pueblo, this is a little more common. Highs average in the 90s once we make it to July. July tends to be the hottest month of the year for southern Colorado.

The official start date for astronomical summer is June 20, 2025. This is different than meteorological summer which starts June 1st. The main difference between the two is meteorological summer is for record keeping purposes. By keeping the same three months out of the year in a single season, it helps to track the climate. Astronomical summer is what most people are used to and this is based off of where the Earth is relative to the sun. This is also why there is a different start date each year.

