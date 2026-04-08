Storm season is slowly approaching in Colorado, but what can we expect for April?

COLORADO (KOAA) — April is bringing some much needed change to the forecast with moisture finally on the way. Now that afternoons are starting to get warmer, and we have some moisture, this will create some storms.

It's not completely out of the ordinary to see storms in April, and severe ones at that. Last year, April had 11 severe thunderstorm warning issued, but we have as as many as 20 issued in April.

It's important to note that severe weather can happen at any time of the year, but severe weather chances significantly increase during the spring and summer months. This is because our jetstream gets a little more active, and will send low-pressure systems across the Rockies.

There's a couple of ingredients that we need our atmosphere to have in order for storms to form. The three main ones are warm air, moisture, and something to start these thunderstorms. In Colorado's case the mountains can actually help to get storms popping up.

Severe weather season lasts from late April through September. The peak season is May through August. This is also when storms are likely to be the most severe.

____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.