Southern Colorado enters monsoon season after an active June month

June came in hot — literally and figuratively. Southern Colorado saw everything from triple digits down in Pueblo to a tornado up in Teller County. Many of these slow moving thunderstorms brought quite a bit of rain to the area.

The Colorado Springs airport picked up 3.17 inches of rainfall throughout the month, which was nearly an inch above average. Pueblo came in just above average too with 1.35 inches measured at their airport.

One of the most notable events from this past month was a tornado that touched down north of Divide on June 17th. With 106 mph winds, this was rated an EF-1. This is rare for Teller county with only 2 others that have ever touched down. Residents reported downed power lines and trees. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

Looking ahead to July and August, this is considered monsoon season for Colorado. This is an upper-level pattern with a high pressure system east of the state and a low-pressure system closer to California. This helps to drag in more moisture into the Centennial state, and increase the rain chances.

The nation's Climate Prediction Center's outlook has southern Colorado likely seeing above average amounts of precipitation for July.

