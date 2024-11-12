Snowfall Milestones: Final Totals and Records Broken in Southern Colorado

This is month is looking more like "Snow-vember" rather than November. Taking a look back at last week's winter storm, we had multiple records that were broken. We saw a wide range of snow totals from 54.1" in San Isabel to only a trace in some places.

News 5 Highest Snowfall Totals

Some of the records that we saw broken were the daily records for November 5th, 7th and 8th in Colorado Springs. Pueblo saw that daily record broken on November 5th. Looking at this month compared to years past, we have already had the third snowiest November on record. If we get another impactful storm system, we could be on track to break the all-time snowfall totals for November.

Looking ahead at the next week, we are watching a upper-level trough that could bring some more snow across Southern Colorado. The models are showing snow in the forecast, but not as impactful as this last system. The computer models can change drastically from day-to-day which is why we are still unsure if we will even get any snow.

GOES imagery at 811 AM on Nov 10th, 2024 indicates impressive snow cover across south central and southeast Colorado for early November! Preliminary data from @CoCoRaHS indicates Nov 5-9 precip totals of 1-4" with 5 day snowfall up to 50" across portions of southern CO! #cowx pic.twitter.com/BRV7n9dPix — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 10, 2024

This current snowpack is well-above average for this time of year, and November is usually a dry month for precipitation. When we look at the snowpack percentages across the state, the 100% is right at the average amount of snowfall that we get. As you can see, most of Colorado's snowpack is well-above average with some percentages almost tripled. We only average 4.4" for the entire month for Colorado Springs. Pueblo only averages 4.1" of snow for the entire month. The final total for Colorado Springs was 19.3" which was recorded at the Colorado Springs Airport. In Pueblo, they had a final total of 11.1".

News 5 Current Snowpack Across Colorado

