Snow on the Fence: Why This Incoming Snow Forecast is so Uncertain

This past weekend, the first alert five weather team started to look at the forecast for today's incoming winter weather. This forecast had a lot of uncertainties because the models were showing very different outcomes. Our long range models had two potential tracks. Our GFS was showing a more southerly track, which would have brought more snow south of highway 50. The European models had a more northerly track.

News 5 Difference between models from this past Sunday

When meteorologists start looking at the forecast, these are the models that we start with. They give us a good foundation of timing and location. These models are more than likely going to change, so this is why we don't 100% agree with them. Once we are about 2 to 3 days out, this is when when other models will begin to give us a better picture of what is going to happen. This is when we will start to look at snowfall accumulations and determine impacts.

News 5 Incoming snow storm scenarios

There are two possible scenarios with this system, and this is also why we meteorologists will give such wide ranges of snowfall amounts. If this system takes the more southerly track there would be lower impacts for Colorado Springs. If this system takes the more northerly track, there could potentially be higher impacts for the Springs. We will be sure to keep you updated on the track of this system.

____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.