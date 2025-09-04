September loses the most amount of daylight than any other month: Here's a look at how much we will lose

As we creep closer to the first day of Autumn, the daylight hours will become much shorter.

At the start of the month we will have right at 13 hours of daylight. By the time we get to the last day of September, this will drop to 11 hours and 48 minutes. Colorado loses around 70 minutes of daylight throughout the month.

News 5 Minutes lost throughout the month of September

This happens every year due to the tilt of the Earth. As we rotate around the sun, this axis doesn't allow as much sunlight to hit the Northern Hemisphere. In return, we don't get as much sunlight during the day towards the back half of the year.

News 5 The reason why we get shorter hours throughout the year.

The further north you go, the more daylight is lost. More time is actually lost in Denver than Trinidad. Denver will lose around 70 minutes while Trinidad will only lose around an hour.

News 5 Length of daylight throughout September

The first day of fall is September 22nd, and by that time we will be seeing 12 hours and 8 minutes of daylight.

If there is a question that you would like the weather team to answer, you can email weather@koaa.com.

