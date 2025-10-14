Say Goodbye to 80° Weather: The Average Final 80° Day for Colorado Springs & Pueblo

October brings big fluctuations in our temperatures and can give us a case of weather whiplash. In the past 2 days we have seen a difference in our temperatures by 20 degrees. This wasn't just once, but twice over these two days!

As we go throughout the month, however, we are less likely to get into the 80s during the afternoon. Our average last 80 degree day throughout the year for Colorado Springs is October 1st. For Pueblo this is a few weeks later on October 24th.

We are right around average for when we get to our final 80° day. The latest on record that we have seen this for Colorado Springs is on Halloween of 2016. Pueblo's latest on record is December 17th back in 1980.

We have been consistent over the past 5 years and when we have seen our final 80° day. Colorado Springs usually sees their final day in September and October while Pueblo is about a month later in October and November.

While we can't day for sure when this date is, the first alert weather team will be tracking the incoming changes.

