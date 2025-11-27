Record rainfall from this past weekend brought some beneficial moisture to parts of Southern Colorado

This past weekend brought some much needed rain to some areas in Southern Colorado. Colorado Springs not only broke their daily precipitation record, but a November record as well. The Colorado Springs Airport picked up over an inch of rain.

This was also another milestone for us because the Springs is now above average for yearly rainfall. They usually receive 15.17 inches of precipitation throughout the entire year, and we are now above that.

Drought conditions have stayed at bay, but there are still some abnormally dry conditions. This rainfall helped to keep those conditions at bay.

