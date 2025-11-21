Rain or snow? What November normally brings to Southern Colorado

We have has a warmer than average November with mainly dry conditions. This recent storm system brought rain to I-25 and the eastern plains. Many of us have wondered if this is normal and if this should be snow.

News 5 The National Weather Service tracks precipitation and snowfall. The November average is not completely dry for our area.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo track both precipitation and snowfall. It is not completely out of the ordinary to see rain this time of year. In fact, Colorado Springs averages 0.37" of precipitation throughout November. Pueblo averages a little more with 0.47".

November is a fairly dry month when we compare this to other months. The wettest months are during summer when the monsoon pattern helps for thunderstorm development.

News 5 Our rainiest months are during the summer. This is due to the monsoon pattern increasing thunderstorm chances during this time. November is one of the drier months with overall precipitation.

Now, with this said it still is a delayed start for our first snow. We have yet to see that here in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The average first snowfall in Colorado Springs is October 24th.

There are a few storm systems that will continue to push through the area, and hopefully bring us our first snowfall for parts of our area.

