Overnight temperatures will be dangerously cold: Here are some reminders

After this quick moving storm, bringing several inches of snow, much colder air will be left behind. Overnight lows will be dangerously cold with pretty much everyone seeing single digits. Wind chills or the feels like temperature will make it feel even colder. Here in the Springs that wind chill will be between 0 to 5 degrees. Down in Pueblo it will be a little bit higher and closer to the air temperature since there won't be much wind.

News 5 Wind chills for January 8th

But why are wind chill and air temperature different in the first place? When there is not much wind our body's natural heat is able to stay close to our body and within our clothing. When the winds pick up, it makes it harder for us to keep that body heat, thus making it feel much colder. This also means that when there are wind chills it can be dangerous.

News 5 Wind Chill vs Air Temperature

Frostbite and hypothermia can happen if you are exposed to these conditions for too long. Children are especially susceptible because their bodies lose heat much more quickly than adults. Some of the symptoms for frostbite may include redness or pain in the skin. If it worsens, your skin may start to feel firm or waxy. You will also start to lose feeling in the area. Hypothermia will cause confusion, intense shivering, memory loss, or slurred speech. If you think you may be experiencing these symptoms or your body temperature gets below 95 degrees seek medical attention right away.

News 5 Frostbite vs Hypothermia

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com





