Overnight lows may break records, here’s why the heat isn’t going away

COLORADO (KOAA) — This year has been all about the heat, and this summer has been a scorcher so far. Currently, we have a high-pressure system parked over the Rockies and this has been trapping the heat here in Colorado.

Usually, we have some relief during the overnight hours, but this hasn't been the case the past few days. Lows have consistently been dropping into the 60s and 70s. Colorado Springs averages overnight temperatures in the upper 50s this time of year while Pueblo average in the mid-60s.

Last night's temperatures only got down into the mid 70s. If we do not drop below 76 degrees over the next several hours then this will have smashed our previous warmest overnight low.

News 5 Overnight low records

With this high-pressure system in place it's not allowing for this heat to exit the area. Since we have has a couple of days with afternoons in the triple digits, it's much harder for temperatures to get back down to average.

News 5 Observed highs over the past 5 days

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