October could bring record-breaking temperatures: Here's a look at what you can expect

We are kicking off the month of October with well above-average temperatures. The Climate Prediction Center released a monthly outlook on what we can expect for temperatures and precipitation. For this upcoming month, we are likely to see above average temperatures and below average amounts of precipitation.

So far, this seems to track because we broke the daily high yesterday, September 30. Going into tomorrow we could break the all time record high for the month of October. This current record is 87 degrees, and our forecast is set to 89 degrees. I-25 and the western half of the state have the highest chances for seeing above average temperatures.

It's not just Colorado though that's dealing with this heat. Utah, New Mexico, Nebraska, Wyoming, and Oklahoma are all dealing with these conditions.

In terms of rain and snowfall amounts, it is expected to see below average amounts. During the month of October, the Springs will average around .77 inches of rain and 2.5 inches of snow. For Pueblo, the average rainfall totals are very similar to Colorado Springs at .76 inches. The average snowfall amounts for Pueblo this month are around 1.9 inches.

Again, with the CPC's outlook these averages might not be met. This doesn't mean it's not completely out of the picture, but the chances are much lower.

