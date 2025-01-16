NWS updates their winter warning system: Here are the potential changes we could see this weekend

The National Weather Service has changed their winter weather alerts. This went into effect back in October of last year, but we haven't seen any of these alerts issued yet. With this incoming arctic blast, temperatures will likely drop below zero, and we could see these brand new alerts issued.

News 5 Winter Weather Alert Changes

One of the main changes was the consolidation of wind chill alerts. You will now just see extreme cold alerts. Wind chill watches/warnings/advisories are no longer going to be issued because cold temperatures can be dangerous with or without the wind. The The new advisory that we could see be issued this weekend is the cold weather advisory. With our temperatures dropping below zero into the teens we could very well see these advisories issued.

When a cold weather advisory is issued, temperatures are between -18 and -24. Our forecast currently has our lows getting around -13 degrees for Colorado Springs, but these temperatures will fluctuate as we get closer to the weekend. If temperatures were to get down to -25 degrees or lower, this is when an extreme cold alert would be issued. Pets and children will need to stay inside and are prone to frostbite and hypothermia.

Our other change that NWS made we won't see until later this year. Hard freeze alerts will be combined into a freeze alert. These are more so issued for any gardeners or ranchers in the area. Hard freezes indicated the end of the growing season. The meteorologists at NWS will still indicate in the description of the alert if this is a hard freeze or not. When freeze alerts are issued you also want to protect any exposed pipes around your home.

The First Alert 5 Weather team will be sure to update with any new information throughout this weekend.

