NWS confirms a rare EF-1 tornado in Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — A team from the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that a tornado touched down near Woodland Park on July 30, following a storm damage survey conducted Monday.

According to the NWS, the tornado touched down at approximately 1:55 p.m., about six miles west-southwest of Woodland Park. It reached an estimated maximum width of 50 yards and carved a path just under a mile long.

The survey team observed significant tree damage, including numerous trees that were uprooted and snapped—clear signs of tornadic activity rather than straight-line wind damage. Officials said the damage path was well-defined, further supporting the tornado confirmation.

The tornado was rated an EF-1, with estimated peak winds of 110 miles per hour. The NWS based its assessment on damage indicators, radar data, and videos submitted by residents across the area.

No injuries were reported in connection with the storm.

Tornadoes are measured using the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale, which estimates wind speeds based on observed damage. The scale ranges from EF-0 (weakest) to EF-5 (strongest).

EF Rating: Windspeed" EF-0 65-85 mph EF-1 86-110 mph EF-2 111-135 mph EF-3 136-165 mph EF-4 166-200 mph EF-5 >200 mph

This is now the 8th tornado to occur in Teller county. 4 have been rated an EF-0 and 4 have been rated an EF-1.

____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.