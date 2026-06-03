Meteorological Summer is here, but what can we expect over the next few months?

The official first day of summer begins on the summer solstice, which is June 21st, but meteorologists and climate scientists track meteorological summer.

The main reason for this is record-keeping. It allows the same three months to be looked at over a long period of time, instead of the dates changing each year.

Meteorological summer starts in June and lasts through August.

Temperatures will continue to rise over the next several days, and we may get our first 90-degree day over the weekend. Pueblo has already hit their first 90-degree day this year.

The Climate Prediction Center's outlook has Colorado likely continuing with the above-average rainfall. With a shift towards El Niño conditions, this would increase the monsoonal moisture into Colorado.

This does favor the western slope of the mountains, but the Climate Prediction Center still has the eastern slope receiving above-average rainfall.

The best chances for above-average rainfall will be towards the I-25 corridor, with equal chances of seeing right at average rainfall further east.

If we were to get this rainfall, it would help to mitigate some of the wildfire risks as we get further into the year.

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