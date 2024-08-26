Meteorological Fall will begin this weekend: Here's a look into the upcoming season

Many of us have already started pulling out the Fall/Halloween decor (myself included). With all of the fall decor, foods, and festivities starting there's only one more t

hing missing: colder weather. This upcoming Sunday is the beginning of Meteorological Fall. This is different from Astronomical Fall, which we usually look at.

The first day of Autumn begins September 22nd, but meteorologists will sometimes look at Meteorological Fall instead. When trying to determine the averages for a particular season it makes it easier if we use the same range of time. Meteorological Fall will always start on September 1st and end on the last day of November. The Astronomical Seasons will sometimes start on different days.

The Astronomical Fall season will begin when the sun passes over the equator giving us equal days and nights. This is also called the Autumnal Equinox. The big difference between these two is meteorological fall is more for forecasting and agriculture purposes, and astronomical fall is based off of the natural rotation of the Earth and Sun.

The Climate Prediction Center gives us a look at the next three months, and for here in Southeastern Colorado, it's likely to see above-average temperatures. This doesn't mean that temperatures will necessarily be "hot", just that it will be warmer than what we are used to this time of year.

News 5 CPC Temperature Outlook

The CPC (Climate Prediction Center) will also release a precipitation outlook. They are expecting a below-average amount of precipitation for this time of year

. There could be an explanation.

News 5 CPC Precipitation Outlook

We are currently transitioning into a La Nina pattern. This will affect on our fall and winter months. For the Pacific Northwest, this means that they are likely to see cooler and wetter conditions. Across the Southeast, they usually will see drier and warmer temperatures.

Here in Colorado, we could go either way. As for the latest outlook, it is looking like we will be getting warmer and drier conditions.

News 5 La Nina Pattern

