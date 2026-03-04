March is usually Colorado's snowiest month, but can we expect that this year?

Colorado doesn't seem to be playing by the weather rules this year, and March started off very warm. Highs have already reached the 60s and 70s.

On average Colorado Springs averages 66 degrees, while Pueblo averages 67 degrees. The highs that we have seen so far are very much above average.

March is also Colorado's snowiest month, and Colorado Springs averages 5.7 inches of snow and Pueblo averages 4.7 inches. There's not a clear answer yet if we will have a big enough system to drop that much snow.

The Climate Prediction Center has us leaning towards continuing with the above average temperatures. This is thanks to the stubborn pattern that we have been stuck in the entire winter season.

There is some good news, though, precipitation has equal chances of seeing above or below average amounts. This means that there is still a possibility of getting moisture across southern Colorado to keep us steady.

The mountains are a different story. They would need record-breaking amounts of snowfall at this point to catch up. Colorado can definitely still throw some curve balls at us and give us a decent storm system.

