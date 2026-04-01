March brought record-breaking heat, but can we expect the same for April?

COLORADO (KOAA) — Nearly 25% of the days in March, brought record-breaking heat. As we slide into a new month, the same question lingers. Will we experience the same record breaking heat?

The Climate Prediction Center tracks long term forecasts, and their outlook has Colorado likely continuing with the above average temperatures. How above average we are going to get is still on the table.

Colorado Springs averages temperatures in the upper-50s at the start of April. For Pueblo temperatures are usually in the mid-60s. Throughout the month highs rise by about 5 to 6 degrees.

For precipitation, Colorado Springs averages 1.45 inches, while pueblo averages 1.57 inches. Hopefully this month we are able to reach that. The start of the month looks good, with above average precipitation likely. The Climate Prediction Center has these conditions turning to below average by the end of the month.

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