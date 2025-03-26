La Niña Update: ENSO Neutral Becoming More Likely Would Mean More Moisture For Southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO — The Climate Prediction Center has released their forecast for the next few months and what we can expect for our La Niña pattern. We are currently under a La Niña Advisory which has us likely getting below average amounts of precipitation for southern Colorado. For Southern Colorado, we usually have below average amounts of precipitation. These are based off of probabilities and this means that there is more influence on our jet stream and could cause more fluctuations in temperature and precipitation.

News 5 Southern Colorado will likely get some of its moisture back if we were to transition back into neutral conditions

Southern Colorado has been dry for the past month and many of the grasses in the area are drying out. This can have an effect on our wildfire season if conditions stay this way. Luckily, the CPC's latest forecast has us transitioning into an ENSO neutral pattern. Like the name we have a higher chance of getting our average precipitation and temperatures for the Spring and Summer months.

In their discussion, the CPC noted that for February the sea surface temperatures over the central and eastern Pacific were below average. Throughout March, we have seen a weakening in this La Niña pattern which is also signaling for a transition. They also mention that there has been significant coastal warming near South America. The chances for this transition happening from February to April is 75%, and it's favored to persist throughout the summer months.

News 5 We are likely going to transition to a more neutral pattern within the next month or so

