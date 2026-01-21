La Nina conditions are fading which means a big shift in our climate pattern is on the way

We have been stuck in an abysmal pattern and have been riding the line for the lowest snowpack on record.

Luckily, conditions look like they are changing as the sea surface temperatures off the coast of South America warm.

News 5 La Nina conditions cool Sea Surface temperatures and shift the jestream

This is actually what helps to shift our jet stream, the snowmaker for our region. When the jet stream is pushed northward, it is harder for low-pressure systems that bring the moisture and the snow to move across Colorado.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has us likely transitioning to a neutral pattern. This has a higher likelihood of sending more of these storms to Colorado.

News 5 With La Nina conditions starting to fade, there is a chance of getting more moisture to the mountains

Since this is a climate pattern, it will take a few months to happen. NOAA has us at a 75% chance of transitioning to neutral conditions through March.

