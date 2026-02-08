How winds can affect the outcome of ski jumping in the Olympics

When ski jumpers launch off of the ramp, they are traveling more than 60 miles per hour. Once off the ramp, they traveling hundreds of feet in the air. This is a skill most of us are too scared to attempt.

There is one element that is out of the control of these athletes, and that is the wind. Judges will actually add or subtract points based off of these conditions. Headwinds, winds that hit the skier head on, can actually create lift. This will help the athlete travel farther. In situations where headwinds are stronger, these judges will subtract points.

Weather stations are set up around the site for real time data. Some are placed at the top of the ramp while others are closer to the bottom. This allows the judges to see conditions during a specific jump.

This isn't just about creating an equal playing field for all of these Olympians, but if winds become too strong it becomes unsafe. Officials can issue weather delays to make sure that everyone is staying safe.

