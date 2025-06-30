How temperature impacts golf ball distance at the U.S. Senior Open

As the U.S. Senior Open returns to the Broadmoor, players will be navigating more than just the historic course, but they will have to adjust to Colorado's ever-changing weather. While rain and wind are the obvious impacts, temperatures also play a role in how far these golfers are able to hit the ball.

Colder air is much heavier, or denser, than warmer air. This means that the golf ball has a harder time traveling through the air when temperatures are cooler. To notice a difference temperatures usually have to be 50 degrees or cooler. For "hot" temperatures, this would be 70 degrees or warmer.

A good rule of thumb is that every 10 degrees can affect the distance of the golf ball by two yards.

News 5 Cooler temperatures (50 degrees) or cooler can significantly slow down a golf ball. With warmer temperatures, a golf ball is able to travel farther. and closer to the green.

With the difference in temperatures, the ball will also move at different speeds, have a different spin, launch, and height. This can greatly impact the outcome of the game.

Luckily, temperatures are expected to warm as we head into the weekend, and this will make it easier for this year's golfers. With this and the higher elevation.

For every 1,000 feet of elevation gain, the ball is able to travel 2% farther. With the Broadmoor close to 6,200 feet, if the ball normally travels 250 yards the elevation could carry the ball closer to 280 yards. This doesn't take into account the golfer's ability or even temperatures.

