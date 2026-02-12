How snowfall affects Olympic athletes in competition

The Italian Dolomite's have plenty of snow for the Olympics this year, but what happens when conditions aren't ideal?

Believe it or not, Alpine skiers want the slopes to be icy. This gives them a surface that's more slick and they can skate down faster. At the Olympics, officials will create artificial snow in order to control the conditions better.

In fact, 85% of the snow is man made on these slopes. Athletes like Breezy Johnson will reach speeds up to 80 mph, and sometimes faster. This is all thanks to these icy conditions.

Too much natural snow, or powder, can slow down these athletes. It can also create impurities and uneven landings.

Temperatures throughout the next week in Cortina will be in the 30s, and overnight temperatures will get down into the teens. Mother Nature will help to create an icy surface for these world class athletes.

Inspections have to be done after every snowfall to ensure the safety of these athletes and make sure the course is up to their standards.

