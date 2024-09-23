Here's how a high-pressure system will impact our week

After rain and cooler temperatures impacted Colorado over the weekend, we are seeing a little bit of some weather whiplash. Temperatures today reached the mid 70s, which was about 20 degrees warmer than yesterday. Going into this week, we will continue with this trend and this is due to a developing high-pressure system.

When we have a high-pressure system air will begin to sink. As this air sinks it begins to heat up due to the pressure changes. You can almost think of this as two tanks of water. When you attach these two tanks the water will always flow to the area with lower pressure. This is because the air is trying to become more balanced.

News 5 High-pressure system

We saw a couple of these high-pressure systems in the month of September, which is why we saw above average temperatures and below average amounts of rain. Colorado Springs only saw .87" inches of rain this month and half of that was from this past weekend. For Pueblo, we average around a half inch of rain, and they got around .67 inches of rain this month.

Looking at the Climate Prediction Center's outlook for the upcoming few weeks, we are likely to see below average amounts of precipitation. Even going into the first week of October, we could see below-average amounts of rainfall.

____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.