Here's a look into September's climate and what you can expect

The Climate Prediction Center has released their outlooks for the month of September and what we can expect. At the start of the Summer we saw drought conditions across the Plains, and that has now shifted closer to I-25. We have seen the drought conditions ease a little for the plains, but there are still some areas that could use some rain.

As for the month of September, we are expecting above average temperatures. When we say "above average" this is a comparison for the last three years during this time. The central Rockies are expected to be above average this September, but these are only probabilities. This means that we are likely to see these conditions, but nothing is set is stone.

Looking at the upcoming weather pattern, a high pressure system is off to our west, and this will eventually make its way east. High-pressure systems are associated with warmer and drier weather. As for precipitation, we are likely to see below average conditions. This won't be helpful for the current drought conditions.

Average temperatures for this time of year for Southeastern Colorado are around the mid to lower 60s. Colorado Springs will usually see more rain than Pueblo during the month of September.

Looking at the entire year, Colorado Springs has seen a total of 12.63 inches of rain, while Pueblo has seen 10.93 inches. Even though Pueblo has seen a deficit in rain this past month, we are still above average for rainfall amounts. Usually this time of year, Pueblo has only seen 9.94 inches of rain.

