Here's a look at this past storm's snowfall totals

Our first big snowfall of February came in the morning hours of Tuesday and didn't let up until the overnight hours on Thursday morning. The places that saw the higher snow totals were closer to the southeastern portion of El Paso county. The highest snowfall report that we received was in Otero county with 5.5" near Rocky Ford.

News 5 Forecast Verification

Pueblo and the Springs picked up a decent amount of snowfall overnight with their final totals ranging from 2 to 4 inches. The First Alert Five's forecast was spot on for the area February is not Colorado's snowiest month and that title goes to the month of March.

