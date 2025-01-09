Here's a look at snow totals in our area

We saw a wide range of snow totals ranging from 7 inches near Lake Isabel to 2 inches closer to Peterson Air Force Base. Overall, this storm system gave the higher totals to our friends closer to the mountains and the higher terrain. This was due to the downsloping winds helping the snow to evaporate before reaching the ground.

Snowfall Reports Across Southeastern Colorado:

Colorado Springs 2.2" Pueblo West 3.5" Air Force Academy 2.0" Divide 1.1" Monument 3.0" Pinon 3.0" Wetmore 5.0" Texas Creek 3.0" Penrose 4.0" Limon 3.3" Rye 4.2" Canon City 3.2" Woodland Park 1.8" Castle Rock 3.7" Manitou Springs 1.7" Falcon 2.0" Beulah 1.7" Pueblo Reservoir 3.1" Black Forest 3.0" Calhan 2.5"

On top of these snowfall amounts, freezing fog added an extra layer of frost over tree branches and sidewalks in Pueblo Wednesday morning.

We are tracking another front moving in on Thursday which could bring additional snowfall to the area. Winter Weather advisories go into effect overnight and into Thursday.

