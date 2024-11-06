Here's a look at current snow totals and how much more we could see

A powerful winter storm made it's way across southern Colorado last night and left us with quite a bit of snow. This system is expected to stick around for a couple more days, which could bring a couple more rounds of snow. Many of our viewers sent in reports and pictures. Here's a look at the latest snow totals.

News 5 Snow totals as of 12:30PM on November 6, 2024

A low-pressure system is sitting to the southwest of us and will stick around for the next few days. We are expecting another round of snow starting Thursday and lasting through Friday. The new totals are looking to add an additional 10 to 20 inches in places like Monument, Limon, and Colorado Springs.

News 5 We aren't out of the woods yet! Here's what we could see for additional snow totals!

The best chances for seeing over a foot of snow will be for the southern I-25 corridor closer to Rye and Walsenburg. Confidence starts to go down the further north you go. Pueblo has a lower chance of seeing this but for the Springs we could still pick up close to a foot.

News 5 Confidence in seeing over a foot of snow in southern Colorado

News 5 would love to see any pictures you may have of the snow in your area. If you take any measurements, be sure to take it in

The First Alert 5 Weather team is working around the clock so you have the best and most accurate forecast. Stick with News 5 for all of the latest updates.

We would love to see any pictures of snow in your very backyard! Be sure to take a picture of your actual measurement and the surrounding area. It helps better report totals for you all, and you can send it to our weather team email.

News 5 Be sure to take a picture of the surrounding area and a picture of your measurement. Send it to our weather team at weather@koaa.com

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.