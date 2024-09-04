From Green to Gold: Here's why the leaves change color in the Fall

With the month of September now upon us, everyone has their eyes on the mountains for the annual color change. Well, have you ever wondered why this process happens?

Ty Spieles Beautiful fall colors starting to pop in Huefano County on the summit of Slide Mountain

During the Summer months, we are used to leaves being a bright green color. This is due to the plant releasing chlorophyll in their leaves. Chlorophyll will help the plant absorb energy from the sun and undergo the process of photosynthesis. When we get further into the Fall season, there is not as much sunlight during the day. Trees will need to conserve energy since they aren't receiving as much energy from the sun. Chlorophyll will stop being produced and this is when we see the color change.

News 5 Chlorophyll in leaves

Some of the common trees that we see here in Colorado include the iconic Aspens, Dogwoods, and Sugar Maples. These colors can range from golden yellows to deep purples.

Temperature and rainfall can also have an affect on the timing and vibrancy of the leaves. When we see warmer nights, more cloud cover, and above seasonal averages the color can end up being more muted. When we see more sunshine, cooler nights, and seasonally average days we will see much brighter colors among the trees.

News 5 Temperature affects leaf color

When we have drier days, the leaves may not change color right away. When rainfall amounts are around normal or above average, we can see the leaves change on time and become more vibrant.

News 5 Rainfall affects leaf color

