First Alert 5 Storm Impact Scale cheat sheet

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — The First Alert Weather team has updated the Storm Impact Scale (SIS) on the seven day forecast. This scale is to help determine how impactful the incoming storm will be for outdoor plans, school scheduling and traffic.

This is categorized by the fall/winter and spring/summer to gauge the different kinds of impacts we could experience. During the fall and winter months, snow and cold weather will be more of a problem while the spring and summer months will have more storm chances.

Impact 1:

You won't need to cancel any plans when there is an Impact 1. Expect impacts to be minor and no major disruptions to your day.

Fall/Winter - Snow accumulations will be less than 2 inches, and there will be some wet or slick spots on roadways.

Spring/Summer - Showers are possible, but there will not be any lightning. Roadways may be wet.

Impact 2:

Outdoor plans will start to be impacted. There may be some minor disruptions to your commute or other plans.

Fall/Winter - Snow accumulations will be between 2-4 inches. Roads may become icy and snowpacked.

Spring/Summer - Stormy conditions may bring moderate to heavy rainfall. Roadways may have standing water, and your speed will need to be reduced. There may be some minor flooding, lightning, and some small non-destructive hail.

Impact 3:

Outdoor plans will need to be altered. Commute times will be disrupted. Schools will likely be delayed or canceled due to difficult travel.

Fall/Winter - Expected snow totals will range from 4-8 inches. Winds will reach 40-50mph.

Spring/Summer - Severe storms are expected which will bring lightning, large hail, 40-50mph winds, flooding, and a lower chance of a tornado.

Impact 4:

Make alternate plans to stay indoors throughout the day. Travel will be heavily impacted. Businesses and schools will close.

Fall/ Winter - Snow totals will range from 8-12 inches. Wind gusts will be between 50-70mph. Visibility will be reduced.

Spring/Summer - Damaging severe storms are expected. Wind gusts have the possibility of reaching upwards of 70mph.

Impact 5:

This is very rare that the weather team uses this, so it is crucial to make sure you are prepared ahead of time. Dangerous and life threatening weather is expected. You will need to remain sheltered inside.

Fall/Winter - Snow totals are expected to be over a foot. Winds will be 70+ mph, and will cause blizzard conditions. Visibility will be near zero and make travel impossible.

Spring/Summer - Major, widespread severe weather is expected. Winds will be gusting over 70mph. Tornadoes, damaging hail, and flooding will be a concern.

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Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

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