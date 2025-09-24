Four Seasons in a Month: A Look at September’s Wild Temperature Swings in Southern Colorado

September can be full of weather extremes. One day you will be sweating and the next you will be scraping ice off of your windshield. September is known to be more of a "transition" month between the summer heat and cool, fall temperatures.

For Colorado Springs, the average high gets into the upper 70s. This doesn't mean that these temperatures are consistent throughout the month. The record monthly high in Colorado Springs during September is 98 degrees. Temperatures overnight have gotten as cold as 20 degrees.

Pueblo is not a stranger to weather whiplash in September either. In fact, they are more prone to it than Colorado Springs. The record monthly high for Pueblo in September is 103 degrees. Overnight temperatures have dropped as low as 21 degrees. These temperatures were measured during different years, but this just shows how different each year can be.

With temperatures dropping well-below freezing some years, it's also not out of the ordinary to see some snow. Colorado Springs and Pueblo both average 0.2" of snowfall. The record snowfall for the Springs is 4.5" while Pueblo is much less at 1.83".

The First Alert Five Weather team is not predicting any snow for the end of the month, but will be keeping a close eye on late October.

