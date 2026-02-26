February Fire Fatigue: The number of red flag warnings this season has been much higher than years past

COLORADO (KOAA) — February has been on the drier side and if you have been keeping track, you may have noticed that we have had a lot of days where red flag warnings have been issued.

On these days in particular, humidity values drop below 15% and wind gusts get stronger than 25mph. These are the conditions that meteorologists look for because fires can spread easily.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service have issued 8 red flag warnings this February with a total of 15 this winter season. February averages only 3.4 warnings during the month.

They are also anticipating a transition to an El Nino pattern that would help to keep things dry here in Colorado.

It's still up in the air on how dry the next season will be because there is still time to get some beneficial moisture from some stronger systems.

What you should do

Observe any burn bans or local restrictions and avoid open flames or debris burning.

Be cautious with equipment that can spark (mowers, chainsaws, vehicle exhaust).

Report smoke or active fires immediately to local authorities.

Prepare a simple evacuation plan and an emergency kit in case conditions worsen.

